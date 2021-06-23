Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kenneth Marchbanks, $103; Dalton Brennan, $105; Adena Miller, $145; Duane Atnip, $105; Donald Pinney, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Milton Allen, no seat belt, $25; Melvin Campos, no registration and improper display of tabs, $90; Melvin Campos, no auto insurance, $560; Melvin Campos, driving with suspended license, $440.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Christopher Haifley, Studio City, Calif., $120; Kayce Hoffman, Byron, $150; Adam Marshel, Naples, Fla., $97; Jeffrey Frey, Red Lodge, $125; Sarah Ridgley, Billings, $115; Robert Jahrig, Missoula, Mont., $103; Mark Silva, Kingman, Ariz., $130; Richard Hooper, Oak View, Calif., $15; Dianna Stockdale, Seattle, $99; Brian Rodriguez, Lovell, $105; John Poeller, Bozeman, Mont., $120; Ryan Young, Idaho Falls, Idaho, $150; Connor Collins, Lyman, $105; Edward Browne, Jackson, $103; Luis Cruz Casiquez, South Milwaukee, Wis., $105; Robert Sharp, Prewitt, N.M., $105; Philip Hudson, Kansas City, Mo., $101; Janice Turner, Littleton, Colo., $120; Daniel Terry, Stockton, Calif., $140; Lindsey Alsaker, Minneapolis, $140; John Anderson, Hawthorne, Calif., $105; Charles Von Arentschildt, Paradise Valley, Ariz., $103; Hathem Mohamed, Reston, Va., $105; Terry Parsons, Swisher, Iowa, $180; Elizabeth Palmersheim, Billings, $150; John Van Dyk, Sunray, Texas, $145; Shawn Moore, Rawlins, $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jessie Whitlock, Kinnear, expired temporary license, $140; Bruce Dooley, Burlington, no seat belt, $25; Cody McKinney, fishing in closed waters, $150; Patti Livingston, Riverton, expired temporary license, $140.
