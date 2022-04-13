CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Cameron Torrey; Torrey has pleaded not guilty to charges for aggravated assault, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is accused of assaulting another individual outside the Silver Dollar Bar in January, causing that person a fractured humerus, damaged teeth, possible concussion, and numerous contusions to the head and an injured right ear.
State v. Kenneth Stone; Stone is scheduled for a 2 p.m. April 26 sentencing hearing. In January, Stone was found guilty by a jury for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury with two prior felonies. Stone drifted into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and collided with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner in October 2020.
State v. Andrew Rogers; Rogers is facing charges for aggravated assault and use of a firearm by a convicted felon, felonies carrying up to 13 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. Rogers is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery. He is accused of threatening another individual with a firearm at his Cody residence in March. Rogers is no longer in custody after receiving a $15,000 cash or surety bond.
State v. Dana Knight; Knight is facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for unlawful contact, a misdemeanor carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Knight is accused of pushing a woman and threatening her with a gun outside the Silver Dollar Bar in February, and engaging in a scuffle with another individual during that same altercation. He is currently out of custody after assessed a $15,000 cash or surety bond.
