CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; Motion hearings have been rescheduled to Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. The defendants have submitted a motion for summary judgment. The plaintiffs have submitted a motion to add a class representative and add an additional plaintiff to the case. The plaintiffs have submitted a response to the defendant’s opposition to the partial settlement agreement, and said the settlement disbursements are already finalized, the defendants have no standing to supervise the distribution of funds and are not the source of the settlement funds. They also argued the defendants are intentionally dragging the case out as the longer it goes, the fewer class members will be alive to pay funds to. The defendants have opposed the adding of a new class member to the case, calling it prejudicial, untimely and unnecessary. Barbara Campbell is accusing Neil Schlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jason Schulz; Schulz pleaded guilty to theft and child endangering. Per his plea deal, his charge for conspiracy to commit theft was amended to a misdemeanor, and charged for possession of meth and interference with a peace officer will be dismissed at his sentencing. Schulz conspired to acquire a Powell trailer valued at $2,026 through theft. In a separate incident he was found with meth in his possession during an October traffic stop in Powell while there was a child in his car.
State v. Spencer Burns; The court determined the Wyoming State Hospital has not met their extended deadline to accept Burns and should admit the defendant as soon as possible. The Wyoming State Hospital had requested an extension to receive Burns because of a long wait list and other complications due to COVID-19. Burns has been ordered to be transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital so he can receive psychiatric treatment and be reevaluated for competency as his attorney said he does not have the sufficient present capacity to stand trial. Burns also made a request to represent himself in the case. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery, property destruction more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Burns is accused of speeding on Yellowstone Avenue in December and striking another vehicle, causing significant damages and injuries to the passengers. Marijuana was found in Burns’ vehicle and he admitted to smoking it before the incident.
