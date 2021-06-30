Pine Spar Kolacny was born June 23, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ethen Kolacny and Sara Banning of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Randy and Diane Banning, and Bart and Loydrena Kolacny.
Tinley Noelle Chenoweth was born June 25, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Ashley and Daniel Chenoweth of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Grandparents are Gene and Rhonda Borlher, and Debbie and Pat Jensen.
Lindee Mae Brown was born June 26, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Nicole and J.K. Brown of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Ric and Laurie Rodriguez, and Ken and Melita Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.