Tinsel is a short-haired diluted orange and white tabby. He is 10 months old and currently qualifies for our Kitten BOGO meaning you can take Tinsel home with another kitten for a single adoption fee of $65. Tinsel is a sweet cuddle bug that loves to get attention. He gets along with other cats.
Cooper is a 1 year old black and brown hound. He needs to find a home ASAP because he has not adjusted well to the shelter life. He loves to spend time with his people and shower them with his love and affection. Cooper is a high energy dog so he should go to a home with older children only. He would prefer to go to a home where he is the only dog and that does not have other small animals. His adoption fee is $100. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.