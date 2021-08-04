CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jessica Stephens; Stephens had her charge for making false statements or misrepresentations to receive supplemental nutrition assistance reduced to only misrepresentation, and pleaded guilty to the charge. She was sentenced to 6 months unsupervised probation and $3,218 in restitution, $1,000 of which that had to be paid by July 15. She also must pay $200 in court fees. Stephens misrepresented who was living in her home from May 2014-May 2016.
State v. James Cote; Cote was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. He also must pay $325 in court fees. Cote pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol – his 5th offense in 10 years. He was found under the influence of alcohol in a parked, running truck in Cody in January 2020.
State v. Sascha Hess; Hess pleaded guilty to possession of more than 3 grams meth and delivery of controlled substance morphine, with charges for possession of controlled substance morphine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and faulty tail lights dismissed with prejudice. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $100 restitution, $525 in court fees and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. Hess was caught possessing 4.4 grams of meth, and sold morphine to a confidential informant.
