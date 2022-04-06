Grace Acadia Randolph was born March 28, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Hilary and Preston Randolph of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
She joins siblings Kamry, 16 and Alayna, 12.
Grandparents are Steve and Kris Randolph and Jim and Rhonda Allen.
Hugh Mason Hodson was born March 28, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Maddison and Colton Hodson.
He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
He joins sister Grace, 3.
Grandparents are Jerry Hodson, Colleen Hodson, Diane Whitlock, and Russ Whitlock.
Payden Rae Steward was born March 30, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Cassidy and Monte Steward of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Beau and Allison Tipton and Darrell and Lynn Steward.
Oliver Parks was born April 1, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Amanda and Jimmy Parks of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 13.9 ounces.
He joins 5 siblings ages 7-13.
Grandparents are Susan Holman, Martin Holman, Great Grandpa Sid James and Carolyn, and Great Grandpa Richard Ahlslog.
Hunter Dirk Cozzens was born April 1, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Seth and Cathy Cozzens of Byron.
He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
He joins siblings Asher, 4, and Porter, 2.
Grandparents are Dirk and Deirdre Cozzens, and Bob and Svonne Chandler.
