Bernie is an 8 year old grey Pit Mix. He came to us from a rescue in New Mexico. Bernie should be the only dog in the home and should not be in a home with cats or small animals. He does, however, LOVE kids! Angel is a 10 year old Black Domestic Shorthair. He gets along well with other cats and dogs. He can take a little bit of time to come out of his shell but once he does, he is an absolute lover. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

