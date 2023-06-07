Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sierra Jade Hurst, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joseph S. Jewell, DUI of alcohol - incapable of safely driving - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 13 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $470; Bernice A. Strom Larsen, child safety restrain system - 1st offense, $80; Piper Fennimore, turning violation, $90; Taylor Donham, stop sign, $140; Thomas Allard McJunkin, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,270.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mark Janis, Nashville, Ind., $15; Layten Pickens, Helena, $133; Brenda Self, Rapelje, Mont., $145; Darin Wood, Powell, $15; Justin Norris, Virginia Beach, Va., $103; John Vatole, Sterling, Colo., $160; Zachary Kenyon, Northglenn, Colo., $103; Noah Nick, Carbondale, Colo., $103; Kurt Shaffer, Thermopolis, $135; Carly Klessens, Phoenix, Ariz., $97; Michael Lauer, Carlsbad, Calif., $115; David King, Conover, N.C., $15; Armando Savarin, Columbus, Ohio, $103; Mark Headworth, Oregon, Ohio, $112; Linda Lomax, Orlando, Fla., $105; Brian Parlee, Wards Creek, Neb., $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Calvin E. Wells, Powell, violating legal weight limit, $210; Heather Askvig, Lovell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Askvig, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.