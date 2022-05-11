Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
April Stuart, failure to stop or yield for a school bus with flashing red lights and the stop sign out, $300, $10; Michael Lavario, speeding, $119; Sadie Smith, careless driving, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Julian Delacruz, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, second offense, $25.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Frank Wilson, Nampa, Idaho, no valid driver license, $150, $10; Victor Hernandez, Casper, no valid driver license, $160; Elizabeth Holland, Kalamazoo, Mich., speeding, $115; Gary Lynn, Powell, no valid driver license, $160; Jacob Johnson, Fargo, N.D., speeding, $124.
