Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Enik Jenkins, 29, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, May 18
Traffic
Vehicle on wrong side of road changing tire, assistance given , WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, May 16, 11:21 p.m.
Razor driving erratically in front of school bus, unable to locate, Lane 11, Powell, May 17, 4:02 p.m.
Car vs. deer, no injuries, case opened, County Road 6WX and Whitney Drive, Cody, May 18, 12:43 a.m.
Removing debris from road, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, May 18, 8:43 a.m.
Car slid into fence, case opened, County Road 6WX, Cody, May 20, 6:49 p.m.
Man in intersection changing tire, case opened, Lane 6 and Road 12, May 21, 10:10 p.m.
Vehicle damaged a fence last night, case opened, WYO 114, Powell, May 22, 9:15 a.m.
Other
Truck hit reporting party’s dog, Emery Road, Powell, May 16, 1:26 p.m.
Calf on road, returned to owner, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, May 16, 3:51 p.m.
Cars racing down road, gone on arrival, Jackie Bee Drive, Cody, May 16, 5:06 p.m.
Large box in road, US 14-16-20 E and WYO 120 S, Cody, May 16, 6:25 p.m.
Calf on the road, unable to locate, County Road 6UU, Cody, May 16, 8:15 p.m.
Neighbors making threats, assistance given, Milkyway Drive, Cody, May 17, 11:44 a.m.
Small yellow backpack found on trail, County Road 1AB, Clark, May 17 2:16 p.m.
Neighbor is harassing reporting party, Sunburst Drive, Cody, May 17, 3:50 p.m.
Binoculars stolen, case opened, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, May 17, 4:39 p.m.
Brown hunting dog with orange collar, no tags, running in area, Douglas drive, Cody, May 17, 9:50 p.m.
Three-legged dog found, returned to owner, County Road 7WC, Cody, May 17, 9:51 p.m.
Three or four horse in road, assistance given,Oak Drive, Cody, May 17, 10:08 p.m.
Request to speak to deputy about dead cows in area, Road 6 and Lane 6 1/2, Powell, May 18, 11:;53 a.m.
Neighbor’s dog continually comes onto property, Lane 11, Powell, May 18, 7:07 p.m.
Call relating to theft, County Road 1AF, Clark, May 18, 9:45 p.m.
Fifteen horses in road, unable to locate, WYO 294, Powell, May 19, 6:45 a.m.
Delayed report of stolen items from April, Overland Trail, Clark, May 19, 4:43 p.m.
Neighbor threatened reporting party, case opened, Ralston, May 19, 6:09 p.m.
Cow in road, Lane 11 and Road 9 1/2, Powell, May 20, 9:06 a.m.
Male solid gray cat lost yesterday, Lane 11 1/2, May 21, 12:18 p.m.
A 79-year-old man found deceased, case opened, Lane 9 1/2, Powell, May 22, 9:21 a.m.
Person hears what may be a dog in distress, assistance given, County Road 6WX, Cody, May 22, 2:20 p.m.
A 74-year-old man found deceased, case opened, Cooper Lane, Cody, May 22, 9:28 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Scott Witkowski, 55, warrant, May 18
Kimberly Maxwell, 46, warrant for probation revocation, May 19
Kyle Riley, 35, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, speeding, May 20
Chase Burkhardt, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, no insurance, May 20
William Nelson, 18, driving under the influence of alcohol, May 21
Isaac Hernandez, 41, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, May 21
Kalven McPherson, 23, warrant and possession of a controlled substance- 3rd or subsequent offense, interference with a peace officer, fleeing or attempting to elude police, careless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to perform duty upon colliding with property, driving with a suspended license, May 22
Eddie Bond, 71, aggravated assault and battery, May 24
Disturbance
Neighbors dogs barking constantly, Shoshone Trail N, May 19, 3:41 p.m.
Man walking up and down road screaming for an hour, unable to locate, E Avenue, May 20, 1:10 a.m.
Traffic
One-vehicle rollover, 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue, May 17, 8:07 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 18, 8:57 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 18, 9:12 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 18, 2:55 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 20, 7:02 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 33 in a 20 zone, Big Horn Avenue, May 21, 7:40 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 33 in a 20 zone, Big Horn Avenue, May 21, 8:06 a.m.
Delayed crash reported, 8th Street, May 21, 3:02 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 22, 7:54 p.m.
Other
Roughly 3-month-old puppy in custody, taken to shelter, May 17, 11:23 a.m.
Highly intoxicated man in camo pants and pink-and-blue shirt sitting on curb in front of Silver Dollar drinking a beer, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, May 17, 12:19 p.m.
Cat brought to shelter, US 14-16-20 E, May 17, 5:22 p.m.
Intoxicated man causing a scene in lobby of Comfort Inn, arrest made, May 17, 5:46 p.m.
Street sweeper going in circles and waking reporting party, Sheridan Avenue, May 18, 4:05 a.m.
RV dumping gray water, unable to locate, Big Horn Avenue, May 18, 7:31 a.m.
Medication taken from vehicle, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, May 18, 10:53 a.m.
Unknown man walking near Livingston playground last two days, assistance given, 12th Street, May 19, 1:59 p.m.
Man whittling a large stick in front of building, truck parked in front as well, assistance given, Lindsay Lane, May 19, 10:24 p.m.
Dead rabbit in neighbor’s yard that birds keep pecking at, unable to locate, Meadow Lane Avenue, May 20, 9:05 a.m.
White Malamute running-at-large, unable to locate, 16th Street, May 20, 6:22 p.m.
Woman wrapped her arm around reporting party’s children and tried to take them with her away from the reporting party, gone on arrival, Yellowstone Avenue, May 21, 5:45 p.m.
