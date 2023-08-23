Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Allen J. Kaplan, 22, and Hailey M. Ellis, 22, both of Cottage Grove, Wis.
Brendan M. Mahon, 30, and Jessica L. Trizano, 29, both of New York City, N.Y.
Aaron J. Camburn, 41, and Brittany L. Porteous, 34, both of Grand Haven, Mich.
Bo M. Dearcorn, 21, of Powell and Kristina I. Nelson, 24, of Cody.
Lyndon J. Acord, 24, and Abigail E. Neeson, 24, both of Meeteetse.
Matthew L. Schneider, 30, and Marina S. Tinkcom, 32, both of Charlottesville, Va.
William J. Kost, 20, and Sonya Halberstadt, 20, both of Powell.
Christopher R. Rodriguez, 32, and April M. Patterson, 31, both of Powell.
Charles B. Holman, 24, and Elizabeth C. Wells, 32, both of Cody.
Jordan T. Mann, 28, and Drisana M. Cooper, 26, both of Powell.
Brian G. Kjelden, 21, of Powell, and Aili M. Roberson, 22, of Cody.
Colby M. Bennett, 21, and Jessica D. Hauber, 22, both of Powell.
Anthony Plant, 32, and Aunnah S. Sheridan, 27, both of Jefferson, N.H.
Tyler J. McIntosh, 33, and Devin A. Rausch, 26, both of Highlands Ranch, Colo.
