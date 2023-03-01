Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 21, 9:50 s.m., 3110 South Fork Highway, fire alarm, cancelled, two units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 40 minutes.
Feb. 21, 1:42 p.m., 1185 South Fork Highway, assist EMS, two units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 48 minutes.
Feb. 22, 9:05 a.m., 1335 South Fork Highway, stock water tank on fire, extinguished, three units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 55 minutes.
Feb. 23, 10:17 a.m., Road 2AB and Schneider, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and traffic control, three units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour.
Feb. 23, 11:18 a.m., 2525 Big Horn Ave., motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, three units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Feb. 23, 6:37 p.m., 17th and Beck, motor vehicle crash, cancelled, three units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Feb. 24, 7:56 a.m., 1420 Stampede Ave., fire alarm, cancelled, two units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Feb. 24, 1:17 p.m., 2901 Cougar Ave., fire alarm, investigated, two units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 43 minutes.
