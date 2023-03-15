Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Doris Y. Nielson, $125; Amaris M. McCue, $101; Alicia Brodner, $170; Karen Sekan, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nathaniel Christensen, driver with no seat belt, $25; Peter Welch, unlawful contact, $270; Masen A. Brainerd, failure to display valid license plates, $100; Joshua P. Gambill, DUI of alcohol, jail 60 days, 55 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $720; Daniel James Cole, failure to report over $1,000 property damage or injury - 1st offense, $220; Jack D. Gibbs, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $570.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Darcie White, Denver, $103; Leah Montez, Billings, $210; Hope White, Ft. Washakie, $135; Amber Whitt, Big Timber, Mont., $160; Renny Dutton, Bridger, Mont., $150; Karina Vescio, Los Angeles, Calif., $285; Marvin Bauwens, Bridger, Mont., $135; Maxamillion Wilk, Joliet, $97; William T. Soldano, Hawthorn Woods, Ill., $150;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christopher F. McGonagle, Norman, Okla., driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, jail 60 days, 33 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; McGonagle, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $270; McGonagle, driving while license suspended - 2nd-plus offense, jail 60 days, 37 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Vernon D. Christopherson, Meeteetse, failure to observe signs and closed markers, $570; Myran J. Cooke, Burlington, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Kelly S. Johnson, Lander, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140.
