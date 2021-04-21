CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Thomas Keating; Keating is charged with interference with a peace officer, a felony carrying up 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, domestic battery, interference with a peace officer, and reckless driving, charges carrying up to 2.5 years in prison and $3,250 in fines. He is scheduled for a May 13 pretrial conference and June 16 jury trial. Keating is accused of fleeing from police and punching his wife during an incident in November 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
State v. Garrett Bailey; A 11:15 a.m. April 28 arraignment was scheduled for Bailey. Bailey is facing felony charges for two counts theft of property valued at more than $1,000 and property destruction of $1,000 or more, charges carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, charges carrying an additional 1.5 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bailey is accused of stealing three vehicles, engaging two near-miss collisions, running through a deployed spike strip, and leading authorities from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office and Cody Police Department on a high speed chase reaching speeds of 125 MPH on WYO 120 South in February.
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; Dawe’s bond was set at $50,000 cash only and Velker’s was set at $30,000 cash only. Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January.
