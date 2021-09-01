Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carolyn Elgin, speeding, $112; Sarah Smith, speeding, $112; Allan Leroy Kersting, careless driving, crash, $210; Kristen Minson, speeding, $122; Patricia Bentley, illegal lane change, $110; Kyla Ann Cossaboon, failure to stop at stop sign, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Johnathon Stuart, disorderly conduct, $310.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Roxanne Ayer, Columbus, Wis., speeding, $112; Masood Garahi, Loveland, Colo., $112; Steven Cohen, Chevy Chase, Md., speeding, $128; Wayne Thomas Fairfield, Millcreek, Utah, speeding, $122;Gadolina Chia Chi, Whittier, Calif., speeding, $109; Lyudmila Strok, Federal Way, Wash., speeding, $112; Sara Need, Novi, Mich., speeding, $122; Krishnin Reddivari, Charlotte, N.C., speeding, $167; Priyesh Jain, Secane, Pa., speeding, $133.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Paula Mary Abarca Perez, Powell, disorderly conduct, $310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.