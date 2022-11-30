CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sascha R. Hess; Hess was ordered by the court to attend an evidentiary hearing after denying allegations the state made in their petition to revoke his probation. Hess was charged in January 2021 with the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, namely morphine, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 20 years, a fine or no more than $25,000 or both.
Hess was caught in the act through a confidential informant working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Not knowing he was texting a confidential informant, Hess told the informant he had morphine tablets for sale. When Hess and the informant met at the Maverick gas station in Cody, Hess sold the drugs to the informant, who was wearing a recording device at the time.
Hess was later found guilty of the crime. The state filed a petition to revoke his probation following the Park County Sheriff’s Office discovery on Nov. 1 that Hess had failed to notify them of an address change, which he is required to do as part of his conviction of sexual abuse of a minor in 2016.
State v. Hess; The state filed a petition to revoke Hess’ probation for the second time. He was found guilty in April 21, 2021, of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in an amount greater than 3 grams. He was sentenced to serve between 4 and 6 years in the state penitentiary and to a three year unsupervised probation.
Hess was initially charged in February of last year with one count of possessing methamphetamine, one count of possessing morphine in an amount greater than 3 grams, one count of possessing marijuana and one count of driving a vehicle with at least two tail lamps mounted on the rear. The drugs were found in Hess’ car after a traffic stop, according to the affidavit.
The state filed a motion to revoke Hess’ probation following the Park County Sheriff’s Office discovery on Nov. 1 that Hess had failed to notify them of an address change, which he is required to do as part of his conviction of sexual abuse of a minor in 2016. Hess now faces an evidentiary hearing in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.