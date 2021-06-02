Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Neighbors having dispute over fence and cows, Diamond Creek Road, Cody, May 27, 8:47 p.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for speed, WYO 290, May 25, 9:53 a.m.
Driver cited for speed and expired registration, State Street, Meeteetse, May 25, 3:31 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, WYO 120 S, May 27, 1:54 p.m.
Other
Garage door open and lights shining for last hour, don’t know if neighbors are there or not, Ross Road, Cody, May 23, 12:04 a.m.
Black bear wandering around yard, referred to other agency, Warren Street, Meeteetse, May 23, 10:41 a.m.
Truck seen throwing bottles off bridge to river bottom, unable to assist, Road 9 and Lane 13, Powell, May 23, 9:08 p.m.
Theft of electrical equipment, copper and other items, case opened, County Road 1NG, Powell, May 24, 9:30 a.m.
A bunch of kids on the road, unable to locate, Lane 8 and Road 6, Powell, May 24, 10:41 a.m.
Injured deer in pasture, unable to locate, WYO 114, May 24, 11:57 a.m.
Officer responding to threats being made, case opened, State Street, Meeteetse, May 25, 10:51 a.m.
Reporting party has questions about a person flying drones over their property, County Road 6WX, Cody, May 25 12:22 p.m.
Reporting party says they have video of an attempted break-in, case opened, Canyon Lake Drive, Cody, May 25, 12:59 p.m.
Report of stolen trailer-mounted port-a-potty, WYO 295, Powell, May 27, 8:54 a.m.
Report of gunshots from vacant residence, person on scene shot a snake, assistance given, Scenic View Drive, Cody, May 27, 11:33 a.m.
Neighbor’s dog coming onto property and acting aggressive, County Road 8VC, Clark, May 27, 10 p.m.
Reporting party has questions about neighbor’s cat, assistance given, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, May 28, 8:06 a.m.
Unknown subject stole reporting party’s tailgate, County Road 3CX and Sheridan Avenue, Cody, May 28, 2:39 p.m.
Neighbor’s stuff keeps blowing into reporting party’s drive way, Road 7, Powell, May 29, 1:27 p.m.
Reporting party came across woman running down the highway bleeding from the mouth, case opened, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, May 29, 8:15 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Lucila Abarca, 19, warrant, May 25
Tron Dogger, 22, public intoxication, May 27
Jessica Stephens, 30 probation violation, May 30
Torre Campbell, 19, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, May 31
Christopher Cline, 44, probation violation, May 31
Disturbance
Shots fired near Paul Stock Nature Trail, assistance given, Spruce Drive, May 25, 2:03 p.m.
Kids in back of late ’90s truck, going through people’s yards, Gail Lane, May 27, 10:05 p.m.
Several calls from hospital about kids in backs of trucks on private property being loud, vehicles then pulled into baseball fields, warning issued, May 27, 10:41 p.m.
Intoxicated couple yelling in parking lot, Ford SUV with Florida plates, call completed, Sheridan Avenue, May 29, 11:34 p.m.
Traffic
Vehicle hit in senior parking lot at Cody High School, 10th Street, May 24, 4:44 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 24, 9:03 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Big Horn Avenue, May 25, 8:54 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Sheridan Avenue, May 25, 7:54 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, warned for expired trailer plate, 16th Street, May 27, 7:46 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 27, 11:41 a.m.
Two-vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, no hazard, driver warned for improper back-up, 17th Street, May 27, 1:23 p.m.
Vehicle hit by unknown vehicle at Livingston Elementary School, case opened, 12th Street, May 27, 2:55 p.m.
Driver cited for no license, warned for failure to maintain lane and a stop sign violation, Stampede Avenue, May 27, 11:06 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 46 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, May 28, 9:22 p.m.
Two snowmobile trailers stolen sometime between 2-4 p.m., South Chugwater Drive, May 29, 4:26 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 60 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, May 29, 7:55 p.m.
Driver cited for unsafe left turn, warned for failure to yield to emergency lights, Fail Lane and 19th Street, Cody, May 30, 1:56 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 44 in a 30 zone, Gerrans Avenue, May 30, 10:02 a.m.
Other
Wallet found at laundromat, wants to hand to law enforcement, Beck Avenue, May 24, 11:08 a.m.
Large display case in dumpster too big for garbage truck to handle, unable to locate, Sheridan Avenue, May 24, 12;49 p.m.
Request to speak with officer about verbal harassment, Pioneer Avenue, May 24, 1:30 p.m.
Complaint about billboard with graffiti, Yellowstone Avenue, May 24, 1:53 p.m.
Woman stole approximately $1,900 in items from work place, River View Drive, May 24, 4:21 p.m.
Person missing coral, green and brown striped wallet, Sheridan Avenue, May 24, 5:17 p.m.
English setter with leather collar taken to shelter, 8th Street and Beck Avenue, May 25, 8:10 a.m.
Request to speak with officer about something “very strange” seen last night, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, May 25, 9:28 a.m.
Three checkbooks rubber banded together missing, Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, May 25, 4:05 p.m.
Neighbor turns on sprinkler so high it comes in her window, 33rd Street, May 25, 5:27 p.m.
Child broke a car window, around 6:30 p.m., Greever Street, May 25, 8:38 p.m.
Wallet found in City Hall parking lot, case opened, Rumsey Avenue, May 26, 12:26 p.m.
Man squatting by the creek in a blue tent, unable to locate, Sunset Boulevard S, May 26, 1:20 p.m.
Light color, long-haired hound at large, returned to owner, 13th Street and Beck Ave., May 26, 5:20 p.m.
Out with skateboarder in street, case opened, Big Horn Avenue, May 27, 12:55 a.m.
Barking dogs, 12 Street and Cedar Lane, May 27, 10:16 a.m.
Dogs barking nonstop, warning issued, Cedar Lane, May 27, 10:34 p.m.
Freshly spayed calico cat running in traffic, taken to shelter, Big Horn Avenue, May 27, 12:45 p.m.
Request to speak with an officer about threats from neighbor, 11th Street, May 28, 7:54 a.m.
Man looking through dumpsters, unable to locate, Canyon Avenue, May 28, 5:04 p.m.
Man walking around vehicles, took off when seen by reporting party, call unfounded, Sheridan Avenue, May 29, 7:17 p.m.
Reports of kids shooting rifles near the lower lake, citation issued, 14th Street, may 29, 8:32 p.m.
Shoplifter in custody at Walmart, arrest made, Yellowstone Avenue, may 30, 5:42 p.m.
Man is highly intoxicated, fighting with reporting party’s sister, he is beating his head against a car, Yellowstone Avenue, May 30, 9:25 p.m.
Small car with cardboard duct taped to the driver’s side window parked on sidewalk, unable to locate, May 31, 10:33 a.m.
Several children running around on roof of Sunset Elementary School, warning issued, Sheridan Avenue, May 31, 8:59 p.m.
Assault at Comfort Inn, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, May 31, 11:21 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.