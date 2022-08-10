CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Gabriel Menuey; Menuey pled guilty July 14 to one felony count making false statements or misrepresentations to receive supplemental nutrition assistance. Two other counts will be dealt with at sentencing. The three charges carry up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Menuey has pleaded not guilty. The Social Security Administration Office alleges she received $19,316 in misused funds from 2014-2018.
State v. Carolyn Aune; Aune had her trial set for Dec. 12 on two counts of interference with a peace officer to attempt or cause bodily injury to that officer. Aune is accused of kicking and hitting deputies while involved in an altercation at the jail. She was originally jailed on a charge of first degree murder.
