Maddox Tucker was born March 24, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Heather and Fred Tucker of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Maddox joins sibling Oakley, 4.
Grandparents are Linda Hoffman of Cody and Deborah Tucker of Ontario, Ore. Great grandmother is Dixie Hofmann of LaGrande, Ore.
Andrew James Guertin was born March 24, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Andrew and Karissa Guertin of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Andrew joins siblings Lydia, 2, and Rebekah, 1.
Grandparents are James and Marilene Atnip, and David and Julie Guertin.
Arius Solan Balderas was born March 24, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Desirae Harlan and Nicholas Balderas of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces.
Kate Brooks was born March 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kinsey and Eric Brooks of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Kate joins sister Dani, 2.
Grandparents are Kevin and Kim Lundvall, and Dan and Amy Brooks.
Max Paul Smith was born March 25, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kelsey and Zach Smith of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Max joins sibling Ella, 3.
