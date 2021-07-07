Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Joseph Brant, 56, domestic assault and battery, July 4
Justice Anderson, 26, forgery, July 1
Disturbance
Milkyway Drive resident said their neighbors are constantly disrupting the neighborhood with their loud music. Deputies provided assistance at 6:50 p.m. June 30.
Irate woman screaming at staff at a business on US 14-16-20 West in Cody because her room wasn’t ready when she expected it to be. Deputies provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. July 1.
Milkyway Drive resident said fireworks are being shot across their yard. Deputies provided assistance at 9:55 p.m. July 2.
Traffic
Backpack found in the middle of WYO 120 North. It was dropped off at the Park County Law Enforcement Center and deputies provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. June 28.
Animals on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. June 28.
Sandbags in the road on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6 p.m. June 28.
A car and a deer collided on Road 10 in Powell, 9:45 p.m. June 28.
Carcass removal requested on WYO 120 South in Cody, 10:50 p.m. June 28.
Juvenile driving a motorized vehicle around the cul-de-sac on Sunburst Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 4 p.m. June 29.
Female dog running at large near the intersection of East Jefferson Street and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:40 p.m. June 29.
Motor vehicle crash involving a deer near the intersection of County Road 3LE and County Road 3SL in Meeteetse, 10:25 p.m. June 30.
Dump truck left on Lane 3 in Powell for two weeks, 11:30 a.m. July 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue with no injuries or blockage, 2:50 p.m. July 1.
A deer and a truck crashed near the intersection of US 14A and Lane 19 in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. July 2.
A vehicle backed into another vehicle on Trout Creek Ranch Road but there were no injuries, 2:50 p.m. July 3.
Other
Dog at large killed one of the caller’s chickens on Road 6 in Powell. Deputies issued a warning at 3:25 p.m. June 27.
Male spotted, Aussie-heeler mix dog with no tags on Musser Road in Cody, 6:25 p.m. June 27.
Juveniles were asked to leave the ponds on Copperleaf Drive in Cody and the caller believes they are now throwing things at their house. Deputies provided assistance at 10 p.m. June 27.
Person on Road 12 in Powell’s vehicle is damaged but they are not sure when it happened, 2:20 p.m. June 28.
Gun found on the Deer Creek Trail, about seven miles up from the trailhead on County Road 6WX, 3:10 p.m. June 28,
Stray dog running at large near State Street and Park Avenue in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. June 28.
A 71-year-old man was found deceased at a residence on Marquette Drive in Cody, 10:45 a.m. June 29.
Road 12 in Powell resident would like to speak to a deputy about items that are missing from the property. Deputies provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. June 29.
Road 6 in Powell caller wants to report an ongoing issue of dogs and cats being dumped, 12:45 p.m. June 29.
Siphon tubes stolen from residence near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 10 in Powell, 3:35 p.m. June 29.
Animal lost from County Road 1AF in Clark, 2:25 p.m. June 30.
Tools, foot stand, chaps, and horseshoes lost from residence near the intersection of Wall Street and County Road 6WX in Cody, 3:35 p.m. June 30.
Caller was cleaning a residence on Road 5 in Powell and found drug paraphernalia, 6:30 p.m. June 30.
Tri-colored Aussie dog running at large near the intersection of 19th Street and Stampede Avenue, 9:15 a.m. July 2.
McCullough Drive in Cody resident is being harassed on social media. Deputies provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. July 2.
Camera equipment and cameras taken from property on Laurel Drive in Cody, 11:25 a.m. July 2.
Lane 9 in Powell resident is missing a turkey and some chickens and said there were some dogs seen in the area. Deputies provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. July 2.
Harassment reported on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 8 p.m. July 2.
Caller isn’t sure if their wallet was lost or stolen near Main Street and Clark Avenue in Ralston. Deputies provided assistance at 10:20 p.m. July 2.
Unknown man walked right into a caller’s residence on Lane 8 in Powell without knocking. Deputies provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. July 3.
Phone lost near the intersection of C Street and E Avenue in Cody, 5:55 p.m. July 3.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Christopher Jolovich, 33, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, failure to drive in a single lane, no proof of insurance, refusal to obey officer, June 30
Richard Courchene, 60, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to drive in a single lane, July 1
Cory Armstrong, 33, possession of controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, July 1
Austin Ball, 24, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years, faulty lights, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense in 10 years, July 2
Eboni Jackson, 29, warrant, July 2
Cynthia Jo Storti, 63, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane, July 4
Dustin Floyd, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, failure to adhere to pedestrian signals, July 4
Disturbance
Neighbor’s dog barking nonstop on Davidson Avenue, 10:15 p.m. June 30.
People shooting fireworks on Outlook Court. Police were unable to locate at 10:10 p.m. July 1.
Neighbor’s dog has been barking for the past three hours and consistently for the past five days on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 p.m. July 2.
People in room #220 at the Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue have been stomping around and the caller wants them to leave. Officers provided assistance at 2:20 a.m. July 3.
Conifer Lane woman said someone is shooting off fireworks and scaring her horses. Officers provided assistance at 7:30 p.m. July 3.
Fireworks being shot off in the alley behind Sierra Trading Post on Eighth Street at 9:35 p.m. July 3. Police were unable to locate.
There were fireworks reported at the end of the cul-de-sac on Glade Court. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 p.m. July 4.
Warning issued for fireworks being shot off in the middle of the street on Canyon View Avenue, 9:35 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks being shot off from the backside of the Walmart parking lot. Police issued a warning at 9:35 p.m. July 4.
Caller said fireworks are being shot throughout the Ishawooa Trail neighborhood and over their house. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks being shot off near the baseball fields on 36th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 11:40 p.m. July 4.
Caller said fireworks are being shot off one block north of them on Gentle Street. Police were unable to locate them at 12:30 a.m. July 5.
Draw Street woman said her neighbor’s dog has been barking and howling for the last two hours. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 p.m. July 5.
Traffic
Black Chevy Malibu has been running for hours in front of the Irma Hotel at 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The vehicle is geared in drive but is not moving. Officers were unable to assist at 12:05 a.m. June 29.
Red Pontiac four-door vehicle blocking dumpster on North Park Drive, does not look driveable, 8:30 a.m. June 29.
Hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at Albertsons occurring yesterday involving a 2018 blue GMC Yukon with driver’s side rear tail light damage, 10:40 a.m. June 29.
Two-car motor vehicle crash involving two Dodge trucks at the intersection of Ninth Street and Canyon Avenue, 7:10 p.m. June 29.
Parking problem reported on Big Horn Avenue, 11:15 p.m. June 29.
Motor vehicle crash at Dairy Queen on Eighth Street with no injuries or blockage, 1:35 p.m. June 30.
Someone parked in the no parking zone at Proud Cut on Sheridan Avenue for the past two hours. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. June 30.
Car swerving all over the road near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Blackburn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 7:10 p.m. June 30.
Woman said her neighbor’s house has a vehicle in front of it with a door wide open on Glade Court, 1:15 a.m. July 1.
Dark colored sedan illegally parked by the caller’s residence on Rumsey Avenue for the last couple days. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. July 2.
Vehicle was hit by an unknown suspect in the Albertsons parking lot on July 1. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. July 2.
A dog is in the bed of a moving red Ford pickup truck with an extended cab and utility rack near Walmart. Officers issued a warning at 10:45 a.m. July 2.
Caller backed into another vehicle on 13th Street at 12:05 p.m. July 2.
A blue Ford F-350 Super-Duty being driven by a man nearly ran another vehicle off the road near First Bank of Wyoming on West Yellowstone Avenue. The vehicle was last seen turning into the Stampede Rodeo Grounds. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. July 2.
Intoxicated person leaving Walmart towards the road in an electric blue four-door truck. Officers were unable to locate at 12:40 p.m. July 2.
A caller hit another vehicle while driving in the Walmart parking lot at 2:05 p.m. July 2. The victim’s vehicle was a camouflage colored Chevy Tahoe with unknown Wyoming plates, 2:25 p.m. July 2.
A white Ford truck hit a deer outside The Cody Hotel on West Yellowstone Avenue with no injury but causing possible blockage, 4:40 p.m. July 2.
Numerous vehicles blocking travel near the intersection of Windsor Drive South and North Chugwater Drive. Officers provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. July 2.
Tree limb on the road on Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:55 p.m. July 2.
Caller backed into a parked vehicle in the alley behind Domino’s on Sheridan Avenue, 12:20 p.m. July 3.
Two juveniles, about 13-15-years old, riding an ATV back and forth in front of Maple Leaf Avenue caller’s home. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. July 3.
Driver warned for failing to yield to a pedestrian at the driver’s license bureau on 17th Street at 7:05 p.m. July 3.
Man in a backwards hat, grey shirt and wearing glasses driving a black Ford F-350 ripping up and down Sheridan Avenue outside the Silver Dollar Bar. Officers were unable to locate at 2:50 a.m. July 4.
Red SUV failing to maintain lane since driving past Walmart, now at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 2:45 p.m. July 4.
Parking problem reported on the 11th Street hill and South Fork Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. July 4.
Traffic backed up on the South Fork hill on County Road 6WX. Officers provided assistance at 11 p.m. July 4.
Shelving in the center of the westbound lane on Big Horn Avenue outside Whitlock Motors. Officers provided assistance at 11:55 a.m. July 5.
Caller backed into a motorcycle at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 1:50 p.m. July 5.
REDDI report filed on an orange Jeep being driven by an intoxicated woman who keeps driving around the KOA park on US 14-16-20 East. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. July 5.
Other
Dead skunk 37th Street caller’s backyard. They are afraid it’s rabid and want an officer to remove it. Officers provided assistance at 6:35 a.m. June 29.
Man said someone went through his 2001 Chevy Silverado the previous night on Bleistein Avenue. Reported at 7 a.m. June 29.
Neighbor’s dog attacked the caller’s dog on Hickory Club, 8:20 a.m. June 29.
Stray chicken found and contained on Red Butte Avenue, 9:35 a.m. June 29.
Toyota key on red lanyard lost at Walmart, 1:05 p.m. June 29.
Weeds reported along Sheridan Avenue near Madison Avenue and the intersection of 19th Street and Newton Avenue, 4:40 p.m. June 29.
Visa credit card found on 17th Street, 5:10 p.m. June 29.
Skinny dog with matted fur chained in front of C Street residence, 6 p.m. June 29.
Someone laying on the ground at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 1:15 a.m. June 30.
Friend missing from the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 a.m. July 1.
Intoxicated and unconscious person near the intersection of Salsbury Avenue and 12th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 a.m. July 1.
A woman on 14th Street continues to have problems with her neighbor’s chickens. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. July 1.
Woman said her boyfriend is intoxicated and threatening to kill her dog. She wants a civil standby on Bleistein Avenue to get her belongings. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. July 1.
Cat caught in trap on 32nd Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. July 1.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street has been holding a heeler mix dog for officers. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. July 1.
Unknown man tried opening a door on Jeremy Court around 3-4 a.m. on July 1. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. July 2.
Acadia Street caller received a threatening text from a man at 11:50 a.m. July 2.
Stray female black and white cat and white kitten with a black dot on its head seen on 32nd Street. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. July 2.
Glenn Avenue woman said when arriving home she saw someone from her house and upon inspection found her bedroom window broken, 10:10 p.m. July 2.
Set of newer Ford keys with a leather tag with a “R” on it found at the Rodeo West Exxon on Yellowstone Avenue, 10:25 a.m. July 3.
Brown wallet found near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. July 3.
Unlicensed vendor reported at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, selling knives. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 .m. July 3.
Shoulder brown leather purse with a tribal design lost at Pat O’Hara’s Brewing on 15th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. July 3.
Woman said the US Bank ATM stole her debit card earlier in the day before the parade. They went back in the evening and the machine is now working, 8:55 p.m. July 3.
Black and white mixed-breed dog with a choker chain and no tags stray on Wyoming Avenue, 9:20 p.m. July 3.
Employee at the Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue would like people to leave a room as there are three of them and they only paid for two guests. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 p.m. July 3.
Man said his daughters slept in their car at the Hampton Inn parking lot on County Road 6WX and the car is still there but his daughters are not. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. July 4.
Wallet found near the intersection of Eighth Street and Cody Avenue, 11:35 a.m. July 4.
Red leather wallet found on the sidewalk outside Cody High School on 10th Street, 2:40 p.m. July 4.
Dog left inside a blue Chevy parked against the fence at Walmart for 30 minutes. The owner was warned at 2:50 p.m. July 4.
A 13-year-old boy with brown hair, dark shirt and shorts, seen on the roof of Simpson Gallagher Gallery on Sheridan Avenue. The boy was gone upon police arrival at 7:20 p.m. July 4.
Stray animal at Geysers on the Terrace on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. July 4.
Semi parked the wrong way for two days with a lot of people going to and from it near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. July 4.
Grey and black, medium-sized stray cattle dog with green collar running in traffic up the South Fork hill on County Road 6WX near the Hampton Inn. Police were unable to locate at 8:50 a.m. July 5.
Female blue heeler dog lost from the Boot and Bottle Club on 32nd Street. The dog has a camouflage collar but no tags, 11:15 a.m. July 5.
Window open at Park County RV on Blackburn Avenue. The vertical window is on the far right street side of the building and the caller closed it the best they could, 1:10 p.m. July 5.
Wallet turned into Bearco Tire. The business will have someone turn it into the Cody Law Enforcement Center, 2:30 p.m. July 5.
A wallet was found on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 p.m. July 5.
Woman said her neighbor’s dog is trying to get into her yard at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Officers issued a warning at 10:10 p.m. July 5.
