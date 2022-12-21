Lucy Kay Holmes was born Dec. 13, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Rachel and Zac Holmes of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Lucy joins sibling Will, 3 1/2.
Grandparents are Paul and Susan Barnes of Ohio, and Tom and Terri Holmes of Cody.
Charlotte Anne Simon was born Dec. 17, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Sydney and Thomas Simon of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Charlotte joins siblings Brooklyn, 3, and Aubrey, 2.
Grandparents are Bill and Bonnie Ramthun and Jim and Paul Schneider, and Cheryl Lasher.
Malcolm Fuller was born Dec. 18, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kimberly and Jared Fuller of Cowley.
He weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Ross and Wendy Fuller and Glynn and Joyce Collins.
Cecelia Jean Neddermeyer was born Dec. 19, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Betsey and Matthew Neddermeyer of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Bob and Peggy Whisonant and Kaylene and Marc Neddermeyer.
