CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kayla Bo McElmury; McElmury pleaded not guilty to one count of taking a controlled substance or intoxicating liquor into a jail and to one count of theft.
McElmury allegedly committed theft in September of last year after she stole a guitar from her brother while he was an inmate, and later pawned it. She allegedly took a controlled substance into the Park County Detention Center on April 2 of this year, after her arrest for the theft. She allegedly concealed the substance in the lining of her purse, the affidavit said. McElmury now faces a jury trial.
State v. Jared Ty Wambeke; Wambeke pleaded not guilty to one count of failure of a sex offender to report a change of required information.
Wambeke allegedly committed the offense in February after he failed to report to the Park County Sheriff’s Office that he had a change in employment, within three days of establishing said employment. It is a felony, punishable by imprisonment for up to five years and a maximum fine of $1,000. According to the affidavit, Wambeke is a convicted sex offender in Wyoming due to a 2019 conviction of sexual abuse of a minor in Big Horn County. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Michael Lee Harvey; Harvey pleaded not guilty to one count each of possessing marijuana, of possessing methamphetamine and of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substance which rendered him incapable of safely driving.
Harvey allegedly committed these offenses in March when an officer found him sitting in the parking lot of the Maverick gas station, asleep at the wheel with the engine still running. When the officer checked on Harvey, he was observed to be under the influence of controlled substances. He now faces a jury trial.
