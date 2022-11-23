Blake Sayer was born Nov. 15, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Mikayla and Nathan Sayer of Greybull.
He weighed 6 lbs.
Blake joins siblings Chase, 4, and Dawson, 2.
Grandparents are Trudy and Shiloh Sayer.
Lachlan Wesley Fitzgerald was born Nov. 17, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Sarah L. and Brennan W. Fitzgerald of Powell.
He weighed 6 lbs. and 1oz.
Grandparents are Barbara and EO Sowerwine (deceased), and Lisa and Scott Fitzgerald.
Silas Eugene Wells was born Nov. 19, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Grace and Levi Wells of Clark.
He weighed 7 lbs. and 14 oz.
Silas joins sibling Lincoln, 11 months.
Grandparents are Mark and Cathy Wells.
Cora Lynn Kowalski was born Nov. 21, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kristine and Benjamin Kowalski of Cody.
She weighed 8 lbs. and 4 oz.
Cora joins siblings Afton, 6, and Remy, 4.
Grandparents are Peggy Kowalski and Sue Staebler.
