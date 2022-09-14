Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Adena D. Miller, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Pranav Sharma, Ames, Iowa, $103; Katie Collins, Hermantown, Minn., $205; John Williams, Auburn, Wash., $15; Jolie Anderson, Lakeville, Minn., $105; Shielaugh, Divelbiss, Clark, $175; Jessica McPherson, Deaver, $105; Dallas M. Zerr, Wheatland, $140; Gary Knutson, Greybull, $120; Cameron Grad, Seattle, $135; Vimal Thakkar, Madison, S.D., $150; Jan Marie Radosevich, Breckenridge, Colo., $97; Andrea Arredondo, Columbus, Ohio, $105; Mykah Holdsworth, Powell, $145; Matthew Smith, Laurel, $105; Wyatt Cross, Frenchtown, Mont., $145; Belinda Phillips, Worthville, Ky., $99.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert T. Doll, Cowley, DUI, jail 90 days, 88 suspended, 6 months probation, $520; William Lento, Patchogue, N.Y., valid driver’s license, $150; Bradford Reed Koehler, Tonto Basin, Ariz., launching watercraft without an AIS inspection, $450; Nickolas J. Smith, Powell, turning signal and safety violation, $90; Mykah Holdsworth, Powell, no seat belt, $25.
