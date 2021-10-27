Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Heidi Schmidt, failure to stop at red light, $110; Christopher Heumann, improper parking, $60; Scott Lunde, careless driving, $160; Larry Wright, impoper backing, crash, $200, $10; Zoe Elyada, speeding, $136, $10; Crystal Hernandez, speeding, $109; Amanda Farlow, speeding, $117, $10, driving while under suspension, $400; Madeline Bender, failure to yield, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lily Whitman, illegal possession of controlled substance, $550.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert Campbell, Loveland, Colo., speeding, $115; Sandipan Aditya, Dublin, Ohio, speeding $113; Anurodh Sarkar, Cottonwood Heights, Utah, speeding, $96, $10; David Linnens, Powell, failure to yield, $100.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan McSween, Clark, public intoxication $510.
