Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Alisha M. Potter, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Eric S. Murphy, forfeiture, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Heather V. Browning, failure to yield, stop at a stop sign, $100; Brandon L. Rase, fine, driving while under suspension, $150; Jade Reanna Perry, forfeiture, speeding, $118; Salome G. Delacruz, no seatbelt, $110; Ashleigh Robinson, failure to yield, stop at stop sign, crash, $210; Asher E. Black, careless driving, crash, $210.
RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Curtis Nickle, fine, dangerous animal, $250; Kyle A. Kasprowicz, urinating in public, $310; Calvin S. Warren, open container, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Aaron S. Vinyard, Newark, Del., failure to obey posted regulations, $110; Perry B. Rector, Cypress, Calif., speeding, $131; Emilian Soldacki, Rypin, Poland, speeding,
$155; Jimmy Yu, Piscataway, N.J., forfeiture, speeding, $112; Kenn Edward Hughes, La Habra Height, Calif., speeding, $115; Maike Runge, Mount Vernon, Ill., speeding, $125; Jamie M. Freitas, Powell, failure to stop at a stop sign, $100; Ean J. Pearson, Billings, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $500; Kennadee Riggs, Queen Creek, Ariz., forfeiture, speeding, $178; Michael P. Sweet, Papillon, Neb., speeding, $122; Lorenzo Jackson, Rogue River, Ore., no valid driver license, bench warrant issued; Daemon K.
Sizemore, Evansville, Ind., careless driving, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Raymond J. Price, Lancaster, Pa., public intoxication, $510; Gabriel M. Damiano, Powell, fine, illegal possession of tobacco or tobacco products, $25; Emmett W. Sante,
Telluride, Colo., fine, illegal possession of alcohol, $400; Declan J. Jodlowski, Mountain Village, Colo., fine, illegal possession of alcohol, $400; Arthur M. Spitzer, Telluride, Colo., fine, illegal possession of alcohol, $400; Cole Sherwood, Grace, Idaho, open container, bench warrant issued
