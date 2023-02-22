Bane is a three and half year old Border Collie Mix. He loves to go on walks and cuddle. He would love an active family or to be a ranch/farm dog. He seems to get along with other dogs but we are unsure of how he does with cats or kids. Hershey is a one year old Domestic Longhair. He is a big boy with a gorgeous fluffy tail. He gets along well with other cats and he loves to be held and pet. We are unsure how he is with dogs or kids but he has a laid back personality, we wouldn’t be surprised if he gets along with everyone. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.