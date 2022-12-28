CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Emilio Montenegro; Montenegro pleaded not guilty to one count of theft of $1,000 or more, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. He allegedly committed the offense on May 26 after stealing men’s black shoes, a Skyhawk Drone, a flashlight, a Vizio TV and a pressure washer from Walmart. According to the affidavit, Montenegro told Cody Police officers that he stole the roughly $632 worth of merchandise to give to the woman whose car he had borrowed as a sort of “payment for the use of the vehicle,” the affidavit said. Montenegro was also charged in August with stealing a gas-powered go-cart from Walmart in order to get his girlfriend out of jail. Those charges were dropped, but Montenegro now faces a jury trial for the theft he allegedly committed in May.
State v. Christopher Gum; Gum pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender, two counts of interference with a peace officer and one count of driving while license was cancelled, suspended or revoked. Failing to register as a sex offender is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Interference with a peace officer is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 1 year, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both, and driving with a suspended license is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750 or both. Gum allegedly committed these crimes on Oct. 19 during a traffic stop on Yellowstone Avenue. During this traffic stop, Gum gave the police a fake name and a fake date of birth and failed to produce a driver’s license. Officers later learned Gum had failed to register as a sex offender upon his move to Cody a few months ago. He had been convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 1998 in Oregon, the affidavit said. During the traffic stop, Gum also fled from the police while the officer was transmitting information to dispatch, causing the officer to pursue Gum on foot across the Tractor Supply parking lot. Gum now faces a jury trial.
State v. Logan Scott Flowers; Flowers pleaded not guilty to failure of a sex offender to report a change of address, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both. Flowers allegedly committed this offense in June after a Park County Sheriff’s Office Investigator who oversees the registration of sex offenders in Park County met with Flowers for an annual check-in. Flowers reported no changes to his place of residence, but PCSO got a tip that Flowers did not live at his listed residence anymore. According to the affidavit, the residence Flowers listed had been torn down, and he was observed parking in front of a different residence. Flowers now faces a jury trial.
State v. Elias Henry Antelope; Antelope pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and battery, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Antelope allegedly committed this offense on Nov. 11 after attacking his cousin with a meat shredder, causing multiple face and head lacerations that had to be closed up with staples. Antelope told the police he had gotten into a fight with his cousin, stating it was a disagreement and that it was “nothing really. We were just drunk,” the affidavit said. Antelope now faces a jury trial.
