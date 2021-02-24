Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
One-vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, Road 8 and Lane 5, Powell, Feb. 14, 6:32 p.m.
Person slid and hit a stop sign, no injury, no blockage, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Feb. 15, 10:03 a.m.
Car backed into day before around 4 p.m., County Road 6WX, Cody, Feb. 15, 3:27 p.m.
Two vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, Lane 9 and Road 8, Powell, Feb. 15, 7:24 p.m.
Two vehicle crash, unknown injury and blockage, Road 8 and Lane 1, Powell, Feb. 15, 8:16 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Feb. 17, 5:12 p.m.
Driver cited for no registration, Trotter Road and County Road 2AB, Feb. 17, 5:53 p.m.
White GMC Denali in ditch with headlights on, looks like person tried to crawl out window, Road 11 and Lane 9, Powell, Feb. 18, 11:24 p.m.
Truck jackknifed and blocking the road, Moriah Road, Cody, Feb. 20, 11:33 p.m.
Other
Tractor reported vandalized, Road 4, Powell, Feb. 18, 1: 24 p.m.
White horse in middle of road, returned to owner, County Road 3CXS, Feb. 18, 4:13 p.m.
Thirty horses in the pasture that don’t belong to owner, returned to owner, County Road 6UU, Feb. 20, 6:46 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Robert Fullerton, 72, warrant, Feb. 17
Ricky Johnson, 62, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense, careless driving, Feb. 19
Dylian Doane, 23, domestic assault, breach of peace, interference with a peace officer, Feb. 20
Zachary Martin, 29, warrant for possession of controlled substances and under the influence of controlled substances, Feb. 22
Kalven McPherson, 22, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Feb. 23
Disturbance
Reporting party states female ran out of the residence, the man chased her and fell down the stairs, is now in a truck, case opened, Pioneer Avenue, Feb. 20, 9:05 p.m.
Traffic
Vehicles stuck in snow, assistance given, Big Horn Avenue and Cooper Lane W, Feb. 16, 10:06 a.m.
Garbage truck vs. fence, 12th Street and Alger Avenue, Feb. 16, 2:45 p.m.
Vehicle stuck in a fence, 12th Street, Feb. 17, 5:09 a.m.
Truck slid, hit retaining wall, and ended up in pond, no injury, truck removed, request to talk to an officer, Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 17, 10:40 a.m.
Vehicle stuck in snow, assistance given, Windsor Drive N and S, Feb. 17, 3:27 p.m.
City plow backed into car, 11th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 18, 9:19 a.m.
Driver cited for failure to stop for school bus, 11th Street, Feb. 19, 8:08 a.m.
Fence struck by vehicle previous afternoon, Kerper Boulevard, Feb. 19, 10:52 a.m.
Person slid into a trailer, assistance given, Beartooth Drive, Feb. 19, 3:18 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, Stampede Avenue and Heart Mountain Street, Feb. 19, 8:19 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding and failure to stop, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 19, 8:26 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for no headlights, 17th Street, Feb. 19, 8:39 p.m.
Vehicle hit while parked, Pioneer Avenue, Feb. 21, 4:58 p.m.
Other
White, gray and black sheepdoodle found, returned to owner, Gulch Street, Feb. 16, 7:40 a.m.
German shepherd taken to shelter, Meadow Lane Avenue, Feb. 16, 11:35 a.m.
Mixed breed white and brown dog taken to shelter, Mountain View Drive, Feb. 16, 11:37 a.m.
Window blown out due to “mower accident,” no injury but report needed, 14th Street, Feb. 16, 1:25 p.m.
Person fell victim to $13,000 fraud call, Covey Court, Feb. 17, 9:58 a.m.
Man came to get coffee and was acting strange, case opened, 16th Street, Feb. 17, 11:46 a.m.
Two horses in backyard, returned to owner, 31st Street, Feb. 18, 12:12 p.m.
Two vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 18, 12:25 p.m.
Black-and-white border collie running at large, unable to locate, County Road 6WX, Feb. 19, 7:26 a.m.
Person has concerns about sidewalk in front of house freeing and becoming a hazard, assistance given, Stampede Avenue, Feb. 19, 2:34 p.m.
Black dog with white stripe down chest found, Stampede Avenue, Feb. 21, 2:22 p.m.
House broken into, back door left open, freezer left open and contents strewn about, case opened, Draw Street, Feb. 21, 2:42 p.m.
