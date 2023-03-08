Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Tucker Donald Wirfel, 35, warrant, Feb. 28.
Patrick Dewayne Little, 41, warrant, Feb. 28.
Matthew Frank McGuire, 31, obstructed drivers view, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, March 2.
Disturbance
Caller on Lane 20 in Cody reported a disturbance after a male in a truck pulled a gun on his family and fled. Deputy provided assistance, 5:41 p.m., Feb. 26.
Traffic
Grey Lexus spun off the road on US 14A. No injuries or blockage, but vehicle appears struck. Deputy provided assistance, 7:22 p.m., Feb. 27.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 7 in Powell. Single vehicle off the road, went through a fence. Single male occupant who is out walking around. Deputy provided assistance, 9:26 a.m., March 3.
Other
Caller on Broken Arrow Trail in Clark reported their neighbors were target shooting towards their property. Deputy provided assistance, 4:25 p.m., Feb. 26.
Caller on Prarieland Road in Cody wants to report an assault that happened. Deputy provided assistance, 7:57 p.m., Feb. 26.
Caller on Lane 20 in Cody is receiving threats through text. Deputy provided assistance, 4:37 a.m., Feb. 27.
Caller on Cortez Road in Ralston says that her ex-husband’s father has been sending text messages with vaguely threatening language. Deputy provided assistance, 11:19 a.m., Feb. 28.
Caller on Road 6 in Powell said that she just got home and her front doors were open. Deputy provided assistance, 6:13 p.m., March 2.
Caller on Adams Lane in Cody said they would like to speak to a deputy about someone posting on Facebook about an illegal package. Deputy provided assistance, 8:56 p.m., March 2.
Caller on Lane 6 in Powell reported two mules in traffic, walking toward town, 1:03 p.m., March 3.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Kelly Brainerd, 40, warrant, March 1.
Joshua W. Grisham, 45, warrant, March 1.
Levi H. Howes, 35, warrant, March 2.
Hunter J. Lazar, 22, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, improper right hand turn and failure to signal, March 3.
Robert J. Auer, 59, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, no license plate light, March 3.
Clayton Coleman, 76, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, careless driving, no seat belt, open container, March 4.
Christopher F. McGonagle, 22, warrant, March 6.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Canyon Avenue and 8th Street, fender bender minor damage, no injuries and no blockage, 9:53 a.m., Feb. 28.
Motor vehicle crash on 11th Street, fender bender with no injury or blockage. Truck was unoccupied that caller hit, 5:21 p.m., Feb. 28.
REDDI report on Kerper Boulevard South, 2008 blue Dodge being driven by listed male who is heavily intoxicated, unknown direction of travel. Officer unable to locate, 5:35 p.m., March 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue, hit and run, caller’s car was struck while he was inside shopping. Officer provided assistance, 10:31 a.m. March 2.
REDDI report on 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue says the listed vehicle is all over the road. Officer provided assistance, 4:49 p.m., March 3.
Other
Caller on Roger Sedam Drive reported a possible physical altercation between the listed individuals. One male was last seen in a silver green Cherokee with Arizona plates and was reported as intoxicated with multiple guns in the vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 12:57 a.m., Feb. 28.
Caller on Cowgill Road stated her ex is destroying her property, 10:49 a.m., Feb. 28.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said their business received a bad check from listed person. Officer provided assistance, 3:15 p.m., Feb. 28.
Caller on 8th Street states that the girlfriend’s ex has been harassing and following them. Officer provided assistance, 2:55 p.m., March 1.
Caller on Cougar Avenue called to get information on where her half-sister may be. Caller believes she may have run away from her last known location. Officer provided assistance, 7:18 a.m., March 2.
Caller on C Street would like to speak to an officer regarding people using her driveway as a road, 3:30 p.m., March 2.
Caller on Bakken Avenue would like an officer to come look at possible drug paraphernalia. Officer provided assistance, 5:30 p.m., March 2.
Caller on Central Avenue said she received a text message from her mom that states “she’s lost.” The caller can’t get a hold of her mother to clarify, and is worried something may have happened to her. Officer provided assistance, 6:54 p.m., March 2.
Officer initiated activity at 8th Street on a domestic-related incident. A male got out of the vehicle and took off running. Officer provided assistance, 9:33 p.m., March 2.
Caller on Beck Avenue states there has been a female there for most of the night talking to herself and has stuff all over the place. Officer provided assistance, 6:19 a.m., March 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue advised her vehicle has been taken with all her belongings in it. It is a white Chrysler, 9:04 a.m., March 3.
Caller on South Chugwater Drive said her kids are home alone and told her there was a prowler at their house. Officer provided assistance, 11:06 a.m., March 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported the theft of firearms from a vehicle sometime last week, 2:02 p.m., March 3.
Caller on Stampede Avenue believes his son has been smoking marijuana. Officer provided assistance, 11:35 a.m., March 5.
Caller on Stampede Avenue received a report of child abuse, 10:45 a.m., March 6.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said a female subject who is intoxicated left and is headed east wearing jeans and jacket with lime green shirt. Officer provided assistance, 12:04 p.m., March 6.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue would like to report a threatening phone call she received. Officer provided assistance, 4:03 p.m., March 6.
Caller on Depot Drive said an ex is sending threatening text messages. Officer provided assistance, 5:09 p.m., March 6.
