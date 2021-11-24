Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Robert Demoney, 36, unlawful contact, Nov. 18
Dustin Floyd, 35, probation violation, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 21
Disturbance
Caller heard about six shots from across the street in the last 15 minutes on Appaloosa Lane in Cody. Deputies found nothing at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 20.
Traffic
Honda motorcycle abandoned on County Road 2DAW in Cody sometime the previous night. Reported at 4:35 p.m. Nov. 14.
A deputy was requested to standby as ranchers herded around 300 head of cattle 0.5 miles to the east of WYO 295 in Powell at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Deputies provided assistance.
Woman hit a deer on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 15.
Tree in the road on Lane 8 ½ near the intersections with Road 4 and Lane 8 in Powell, 5:50 a.m. Nov. 16.
Man on WYO 114 in Powell would like to speak to a supervisor about his stolen truck from a civil dispute. Deputies were unable to assist at 9:05 a.m. Nov. 16.
REDDI report filed on a brown and gold El Camino with a white topper and no license plates weaving all over the road near the intersection of Road 8 and Lane 11 in Powell, last seen turning east onto Lane 11. Deputies were unable to locate it at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 16.
Rusty older model Ford ran the stop sign at the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 10 in Powell. The caller said they went to the high school and thought he found the truck. Deputies provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 17.
A car and deer crashed on US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 17.
Someone hit a deer on the intersection of Lane 19 and US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 p.m. Nov. 17.
REDDI report filed on dark blue Dodge truck towing a trailer swerving all over the road at varying speeds on WYO 120 South in Cody, 4:15 p.m. Nov. 18.
Cow in the road just north of Road 6 in Powell, 4:55 a.m. Nov. 19.
Park County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a reported road rage incident on US 14A in Cody, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 19.
Vehicle roll over at the intersection of Lane 10 and WYO 294 in Powell, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 19.
A driver hit a deer and now it is trapped under their truck on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 5 p.m. Nov. 19.
Horses out on US 14A in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 19.
REDDI report filed on dark colored truck driving all over the road near the intersection of WYO 294 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 19.
Vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Road 18 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 19.
A Chevy truck and Chevy Suburban crashed near the intersection of US 14A and Road 4 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 20.
Blue Ford car just tried to pull over a man near the intersection of Road 7 and Lane 8 in Powell, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 20.
Grey Honda Accord driving more than 65 mph on Road 11 near Lane 6 in Powell, 7:55 p.m. Nov. 20.
Other
Shoshone River Drive in Cody resident would like to speak to a deputy about possible child abuse, 8:35 a.m. Nov. 15.
Money found under one of the trees at the Park County Law Enforcement Center, 12:40 p.m. Nov. 15.
Telephone harassment reported on County Road 3EXS in Cody, but it was not harmful in nature. Deputies provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
Attorney for County Road 6WX in Cody property owner said there are two people on a property that shouldn’t be there. The caller said the people are hiding in the willows. The property owner and renters are there. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 15.
Lane 9 in Powell man said someone is listening to him through the computer, 8:15 a.m. Nov. 16.
County Road 3CXS in Cody resident said their relative was just trying to come into the house while intoxicated and then left in a truck as 911 was called. Deputies were unable to locate him at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 16.
Probation and Parole needs assistance with a home search on Cottontail Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 17.
Caller has questions about the blue angel box placement on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Nov. 17.
Resident thinks there is possibly someone with drugs on McCullough Drive in Cody, 2:50 p.m. Nov. 17.
Man on WYO 114 in Powell wants to press charges against his ex for domestic charges, 2:55 p.m. Nov. 17.
Male on Road 2 in Powell said his neighbor is shooting in his general direction. Deputies provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 17.
Lane 11 in Powell woman received a text from another woman saying a man was drunk, 8:25 p.m. Nov. 17.
Assault reported on River View Drive in Cody, 12:25 a.m. Nov. 18.
Trash being dumped near the Willwood Canal at the intersection of Road 9 and Lane 13 ½ in Powell, 3:35 p.m. Nov. 18.
Husky dog with blue eyes lost from County Road 2ABN in Cody. She was last seen around 12 p.m. Deputies were unable to locate her at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18.
Caller said a man came into a store on Main Street in Ralston and seems to be under the influence of something. Deputies were unable to locate him at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 18.
Fraud reported on Marquette Drive in Cody, 7:15 a.m. Nov. 19.
Panorama Lane in Cody resident said they are being harassed over the phone by a Billings family member. Deputies provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. Nov. 19.
County Road 6OR in Cody resident has a trespass order against a neighbor. They are not on their property right now, but two nights ago said they came onto it and dumped trash, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 19.
Stray black labrador dog wearing a red collar with a grey stripe on Road 8 ½ in Powell, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20.
Civil dispute about the ownership of a dog after the dissolution of a relationship on Lane 15 ½ in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 20.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tyler Tracey, 40, probation violation, Nov. 16
Zachery Baker, 42, use of controlled substances, failure to maintain a single lane, failure to notify about a change of address and speeding, Nov. 19
Disturbance
Neighbor’s dog barking again on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Beck Avenue neighbors are being loud, yelling and screaming again. It is unknown the exact address it’s coming from, 10:55 p.m. Nov. 21.
Traffic
Caller backed into a car on Sheridan Avenue causing no injuries or blockage, 4 p.m. Nov. 16.
REDDI report filed on a person who just left a Stampede Avenue office and is high on meth. Officers were unable to locate them at 9:40 a.m. Nov. 17.
Caller’s vehicle was backed into while parked on 17th Street, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 17.
Deer on US 14A. Officers provided assistance at 5:40 a.m. Nov. 19.
Dead deer on Big Horn Avenue, 5:55 a.m. Nov. 19.
Ongoing traffic complaint made about school pick up and drop off on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9 a.m. Nov. 19.
Funeral escort requested from a church on 23rd Street to old Riverside cemetery at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 19. Officers provided assistance.
A truck and a deer crashed on West Yellowstone Avenue, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 19.
Motor vehicle crash with a deer at the intersection of 17th and Draw streets, 7:10 a.m. Nov. 20.
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Salsbury Avenue and 16th Street with no injuries, blockage or other hazards, 12:35 p.m. Nov. 21.
Hit and run crash reported on 13th Street. Caller is in the lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 22.
A GMC Yukon was reported jumping a truck with its hood up, both of which blocking the road on 8th Street. Officers were unable to locate them at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Other
Graffiti on a park bench just under the 12th Street bridge, 10:50 a.m. Nov. 16.
Shoplifter reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:35 p.m. Nov. 16.
County Road 3CXS caller said an intoxicated relative was just trying to come into their house and then turned and took off in a truck. Officers were unable to locate them at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 16.
Two suitcases were found in the Alger Avenue park. One is at the entrance and the other is on the walkway by Alger, 9:50 a.m. Nov. 17.
Property found at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 17.
Mother said her son came home with a scratch on his neck after being bullied at school on Cougar Avenue, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 17.
Woman said someone is siphoning gas out of her car on East Carter Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. Nov. 17.
Wife on 16th Street said her husband is intoxicated and threatening her son physically. Officers provided assistance at 11 p.m. Nov. 17.
Man on 16th Street said his wife who he is arguing with has drugs and is trying to leave with their children and is possibly intoxicated. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 18.
Homeless man sleeping in the lobby of a Sheridan Avenue gym. The man was gone upon officer arrival at 5 a.m. Nov. 18.
A manager on 11th Street is reportedly threatening the caller’s sister. Officers were unable to assist at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 18.
Sunshine Avenue man believes his identity has been compromised. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 18.
Wallet lost in front of a business on Sheridan Avenue. It is a trifold with blue and black lining and a nylon-type material, 8:15 a.m. Nov. 19.
Meadow Lane Avenue woman wants to talk to an officer about a report of elder abuse she just received. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 19.
Silver ring band found on the trails around Beck Lake off US 14-16-20 East, 2:25 p.m. Nov. 19.
Man downstairs from caller on Big Horn Avenue is passed out and smells of alcohol, 7:15 a.m. Nov. 20.
Black and white male Shih Tzu dog missing since last night from Lane 8 ½, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 20.
Small rectangular Amazon package on a bench halfway up the walking trail at the intersection of 7th Street and Canyon View Avenue has been there the past two days, 2 p.m. Nov. 20.
Mother wants to talk to an officer about texts her son received from a man about planning to rob their house that night. Officers provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 20.
Caller has video footage of people stealing on Yellowstone Avenue on Oct. 15. Officers were unable to assist at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20.
Animal lost on 19th Street, 11:35 a.m. Nov. 21.
Caller lost their purse, last seen at a Sheridan Avenue restaurant, 2:55 p.m. Nov. 21.
German short hair olive dog lost in 17th Street parking lot, 5:15 p.m. Nov. 21.
Funds for a customer’s charter flights were revoked or were insufficient at Choice Aviation on Duggleby Drive at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 22.
Black Dickies wallet missing for about a week from Mountain View Drive. It is possibly trifold and has the caller’s ID, a couple cards, and a birth certificate inside, 6:25 p.m. Nov. 22.
Aspen Drive man said someone just ripped a wreath off his front door, 7:50 p.m. Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.