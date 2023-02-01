Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Connie J. Ryan, failure to yield when entering from a private drive, crash, $100; William P. Bucci, speeding in a school zone, $165; Morgan L. Wion, running a red light, $100; Natalie C. Bilyeu, failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway, crash, $200; Dakota S. Porter, speeding, $116; Ashlyn Grant, no valid registration/expired registration, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Terre D. Johnsey, dog at large, $75; Braxton Messick, fine, disorderly conduct, $300.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Deborah L. Hofstedt, Santa Clarita, Calif., speeding in school zone, $155; Sarah Evrard, Powell, fine, careless driving, $150; Bethany J. Bullinger, Powell, no valid registration/expired registration, $110.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sarah Evrard, Powell, fine, open container by operator of vehicle, $500.
