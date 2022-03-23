Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joann Almlof, $103; Adam Prows, $101; Craig Watts, $125; Justin Vander Werff, $97; Timothy McCreary, $103; Elizabeth Fabrizio, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian Parko, illegal passing, $140; Andrew Prescott, no seat belt, $25; Andrew Prescott, failure to drive in a single lane, $100.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Bradley Findlay, Draper, Utah, $120; Dominic Heuscher, Kamas, Utah, $120; Mary Baldik, Harlem, Mont., $103; Robert Johnstone, Forsyth, Mont., $130; Cari Covolo, Mountain View, $130; Karl Rapfogel, Portland, Ore., $97; Chelsy Roemmich, Riverton, $120; Richard Weber, Ridgeway, Colo., $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Danelle Enos, Fort Washakie, theft of under $1,000, jail 30 days, 16 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $387; Joel Powers, Burlington, failure to report over $1,000 property damage, $240; Joel Powers, Burlington, open alcohol container, $140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.