Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 9, 12:06 a.m., 400 Spirit Mountain Road. Carbon monoxide alarm, 4 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours.
June 9, 2:09 a.m., 1508 Alger Ave. Tree on fire, extinguished, 5 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 51 minutes.
June 9, 6:12 p.m., Shadow Mountain Subdivision. Slash pile fire, 6 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 59 minutes.
June 12, 11:26 a.m., upper Beck Lake. Smoking electrical box, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 19 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.