CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Conner Lesher; Lesher was ordered to pay $11,329 in restitution after he was charged with intentionally exploiting a vulnerable adult between 2018 and 2022. Lesher allegedly took his grandmother’s social security and retirement money and was not using it to pay her bills and purchase her medications. He further would not give her access to the money, according to charging documents.
State v. William James Shaffer; A psychological evaluation was ordered in Shaffer’s case, after the Park County Detention Center reported he refused to take his medications and “lives in ‘lock down,’” the order said. Shaffer is currently in jail for allegedly committing burglary, criminal entry and theft, which he committed in 2021 after burglarizing Alger Avenue, Salsbury Avenue and Beck Avenue.
State v. Arturo Andrew Brown; Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to between 27 and 36 months in a state prison for each count, while receiving credit for 200 days served.
