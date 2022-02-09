Alia Lynn King was born Jan. 31, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ericka Ward and Joseph King of Powell.
She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
She joins sister Faith, 3.
Grandparents are Nancy Ward, David Ward and Holly Payne.
Dean Thomas Anderson was born Feb. 2, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Madi Kraft and James Anderson of Greybull.
He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Grandparents are John and Tanya Kraft, Brenda and Chris Weber, and Tom Anderson.
Barett Livingston was born Feb. 2, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Sara Sabins and Jacob Livingston of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces.
Grandparents are Misty Dimeglio and Della Sabins.
Angus Donald Bullinger was born Feb. 3, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Mark and Loretto Bullinger of Powell.
He weighed 9 pounds 21 ounces.
Grandparents Tom and Janet Spiering and Judy Gillett.
Rhetton Haden Kelso was born Feb. 7, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Shelbe and Bryce Kelso of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
He joins siblings Addilyn, 3, and Brexleigh, 1.
Grandparents are Ron and Michelle Chouinard, Mike Kelso and Gretchen Gasvoda, and Farrah and Larry Herdt.
