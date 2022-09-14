Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 6, 9:23 p.m., US 14A and Road 3EX, motor vehicle accident, investigated, 6 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Sept. 7, 3:07 p.m., Big Game Campground, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and traffic control, 5 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours, 16 minutes.
Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m., 2401 Cougar Ave., alarm, investigated, 2 units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Sept. 11, 8:33 a.m. 2525 Newton Ave., carbon monoxide alarm, cancelled, two units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 3 minutes.
Sept. 11, 11:13 a.m., 2101 South Fork Road, alarm, cancelled, 2 units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 3 minutes.
Sept. 12, 11:19 a.m., 27 Road 6WXE, motor vehicle accident, investigated, 2 units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 16 minutes.
