Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jessica Elaine Lyse Hailey, 32, warrant, June 16.
Jeremiah James Wilder, 42, assist other agency, June 13.
Israel Esteban Silva, 34, warrant, June 19.
Disturbance
Domestic disturbance on Count Road 6WX in Cody. Caller reported their ex-husband is at the residence, will not leave and is threatening to take the dog, 5:07 p.m., June 15.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported a domestic disturbance with wife being verbally abusive and throwing things. Deputy provided assistance, 9:10 p.m., June 16.
Traffic
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell said there is a small calf in the road, 7:33 a.m., June 11.
Caller on County Road 6SU in Cody reported an RV stalled in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 12:55 p.m., June 11.
Caller on State Street in Meeteetse reported a male subject in a Ford pickup that spins out and cuts people off at least once a day, 3:38 p.m., June 11.
One car rollover on WYO 120 North in Cody. No injuries and unknown blockage. Deputy provided assistance, 12:57 a.m., June 12.
Caller on Lane 9/Road 8 in Powell reported five sheep in the road, 9:26 a.m., June 13.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 295 in Powell. Vehicle ran off the highway into a field. Driver appears uninjured, 11:16 a.m., June 14.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 1AF in Clark. Blue suburban rolled over, 9:55 p.m., June 16.
Other
Caller on Road 11/Lane 9 in Powell said there is a bag with drug paraphernalia lying on the side of the road. Deputy located and removed the items, 7:42 a.m., June 11.
Caller on Sunburst Drive in Cody requested a welfare check, stating she had not heard from her daughter and is worried BEcause she is having a bad break up. Deputy provided assistance, 12:20 p.m., June 11.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported a 4 year old was bit on the lip by a dog, 12:46 p.m., June 11.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody reported a lost white gold and diamond ring and said they felt someone took it, 9:49 a.m., June 12.
Caller on Adams Drive in Powell would like a deputy to make contact with a female who appears to be living at the above location. She is staying in a navy blue Chevy Cruz with no license plates. Deputy provided assistance, 8:09 p.m., June 12.
A deputy was flagged down at Scotts Granite Park by a female reporting harassment. Deputy provided assistance, 12:43 p.m., June 13.
Caller on Hastings Horseshoe in Powell reported multiple items stolen from storage unit including an expired license plate off a camper, 7:54 p.m., June 13.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell said he believes his neighbor shot his dog for a chasing a rabbit, 10:50 a.m., June 14.
Caller on Roan Walsh Lane in Powell reported a 1 year old male was missing from home. The child was located napping in his sisters’ bed prior to the arrival of a deputy, 4:34 p.m., June 14.
Assist other agency request on US 14A in Powell after a trooper was not answering his status checks. Trooper was in a bad coverage area, and is fine, 9:38 p.m., June 14.
Caller on County Road 6CU in Cody reported they were receiving physical threats via text message. Deputy provided assistance, 12:20 p.m., June 15.
Caller on Road 19 in Powell would like to speak with a deputy about a firework that was set off in their mailbox. Deputy provided assistance, 3:53 p.m., June 15.
Caller on Hastings Horseshoe in Powell stated someone cut a lock off of a property that she owns and she would like extra patrols, 4:25 p.m., June 16.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody reported a 19 year old female subject intoxicated on their property. Caller would like her to leave. Subject left with a friend prior to deputy arrival, 5:18 p.m., June 17.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell reported a suspicious package was received and would like a deputy to open/look at it. Deputy provided assistance, 8:41 p.m., June 17.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jeremiah J. Wilder, 42, domestic battery, June 13.
Dena R. Eckhardt, 28, under the influence of controlled substance, June 18.
Jason R. Jones, 52, aggravated assault and battery, June 19.
Disturbance
Caller reported a domestic disturbance on Depot Drive, with one of the suspects leaving in a dark blue Toyota Corolla, 8:57 p.m., June 13.
Caller on Baker Drive reported a domestic disturbance. Neighbors had a verbal argument. Officer provided assistance, 7:52 p.m., June 14.
Caller on Central Avenue reported neighbor’s dog was making a lot of noise, 8:25 a.m., June 17.
Caller on Kenmar Street said dogs have been barking since 5 a.m., 3:27 p.m., June 17.
Caller on West Avenue reported a domestic disturbance. The 15-year-old advised mom and stepdad were fighting. It was physical with alcohol involved. Both parties were now in their room sleeping, 2:17 a.m., June 19.
Traffic
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue had a general complaint of vehicles speeding on the west strip, 9:08 a.m., June 13.
Caller on WYO 120 North reported cars speeding through the construction area on the bridge, 8:03 a.m., June 14.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue witnessed someone back into a wire coming from a pole in the parking lot of the above location. Officer provided assistance, 2:15 p.m., June 14.
REDDI report at 13th Street/Sheridan Avenue of a gray van cutting through traffic, running red lights and being all over the road, 8:32 p.m., June 15.
Caller on Wyoming Avenue reported a parking problem with a white, four-door Sedan parked at the above location but the car alarm keeps going off, and it has happened for two days in a row. Officer provided assistance, 1:18 p.m., June 18.
Other
Caller on E Avenue gave a nuisance complaint stating the lot to the left of them has overgrown grass. Officer provided assistance, 2:31 p.m., June 14.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue states they have been receiving multiple harassing phone calls by his son’s ex. Officer provided assistance, 2:49 p.m., June 14.
Caller on WYO 120 North requested a welfare check on a friend. Caller hasn’t heard from her all day, and stated that is unlike her. Officer provided assistance, 10:43 p.m., June 14.
Caller on Wyoming Avenue reported a male subject with a bike sleeping at the northeast corner of the building. Officer provided assistance, 8:52 a.m., June 15.
Caller on Central Avenue stated the same dog chased him down the block again. Officer provided assistance, 11:09 a.m., June 15.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported the theft of gardening items that were taken sometime last week, 11:57 a.m., June 15.
Caller on 12th Street/Wyoming Avenue reported a 10 year old male sleeping on a bench with no parents around, 1:24 p.m., June 15.
Caller on 17th Street reported someone was possibly living behind Ace Hardware near Beck Lake, 4:28 p.m., June 15.
Officer initiated activity at Gulch Street with subject sitting on the side of the road. Officer provided assistance, 12:15 a.m., June 16.
Welfare check in Cody on someone with incoherent speech and suicidal ideations. Officer provided assistance, 11:51 a.m., June 16.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue states subjects are getting a free show of the concert because they are sitting at the top of the hill behind Cassie’s and need to leave, 7:28 p.m., June 16.
Caller on Cody Avenue reported a white female adolescent going in to yards and cutting flowers. The caller has lost visual but said she may be heading to 19th Street, 8:22 a.m., June 17.
Caller on Draw Street reported there is a dog in a dumpster, which is dirt black in color and is growling at people. Officer provided assistance, 7:32 p.m. June 17.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue reported two male juveniles shooting a pellet gun in the alley, 2:04 p.m., June 18.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue believes dogs are getting neglected. They are caged and not being fed. Officer provided assistance, 11:13 a.m., June 19.
Caller on 17th Street said someone stole her wallet from her purse while she was shopping, 12:40 p.m., June 19.
Caller on Conifer Lane reported he had a raccoon that he thinks is on the north side of the porch, 1:49 p.m., June 19.
Caller on 14th Street said they were monitoring their camera and witnessed a neighbor’s juvenile walking across the property. Officer provided assistance, 3:32 p.m., June 19.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported that her neighbor’s cat attacked her son. Officer provided assistance, 7:27 p.m., June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.