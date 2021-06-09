Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Nancy Jane Ochse, improper backing, crash, $210; Kristen Lynell, Merideth, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Merideth, speeding in a school zone, $160; Matthew Sandoval, speeding, $106.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Charles Gedney, Minneapolis, speeding, $118; Pauline Williams-Banta, Pointe Vedra Beach, $109; Anand Joshi, South Jordan, Utah, speeding, $118; Benjamin Costalez, Casper, speeding, $110; Ilia Ponomarez, Long Beach, Calif., speeding, $127.
