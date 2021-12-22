Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Erik Wenglikowksi, $130; Sarah Bergman, $97; Abigail Swaney, $190; Michael Darby, $125.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Mark Anderson, violating Game and Fish rules, $250; Eboni Jackson, invalid docs, $150; Chad Harris, violation Game and Fish rules, $250.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Jesse Mitzel, Billings, $165; Dale Fletcher, Las Vegas, $125; Donald Nielsen, Chicago, $130; Dalton Spitz, Berthoud, Colo., $135; Robert Linville, Greendale, Utah, $160; Eugene Moebius, Las Vegas, $190; Geoseph Cary, Billings, $105.

