CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Clinton Lancaster; Lancaster was found guilty of possessing THC with the intent to deliver it to another person, and was sentenced to serve in a state prison for between 3 and 5 years with credit for three days served. After serving his sentence, Lancaster will be placed on probation for three years.
Lancaster committed the offense in August of last year after he admitted to police that he sold marijuana and grew magic mushrooms for personal use. This admission was made after police came to his residence to investigate a domestic disturbance between him and his wife. As police searched the house, Lancaster handed over jars of marijuana and magic mushrooms, the affidavit said. Due to a plea agreement, one count of manufacturing magic mushrooms was dropped.
State v. Andrew Clark Crawford; Crawford was found guilty of failure of a sex offender to report a change of required information after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. He was sentenced to serve in a state prison for between 30 and 48 months with credit for 121 days served.
He committed this offense in September of last year after he failed to report to the Park County Sheriff’s Office the license plate number and description of a vehicle he owned. According to court documents, Crawford is a registered sex offender in Park County due to a 2012 conviction of accessing child pornography. As such, he is required to report any changes to any of the information collection as part of the registration process to the sheriff’s office within three working days of any such change.
State v. Necia Reneanne Kacmar; Kacmar denied all allegations made by the state that she allegedly broke her probation. Kacmar has been on probation for a crime committed in 2015, in which she delivered hydrocodone and adderall to another person. She now faces an evidentiary hearing on whether she violated her probation.
State v. Samantha L. Caldwell; Caldwell denied the state’s allegations that she violated her probation after the state filed its third petition to revoke her bond. Caldwell has been on probation for being found guilty in 2020 of endangering children by allowing them to be in a room, dwelling or vehicle where methamphetamine is possessed, stored or ingested.
She is alleged to have violated her probation by testing positive for several drugs in February and March of this year. She also violated her probation by failing to complete treatment. Caldwell was given a $25,000 cash or surety bond for the violations, and will now face an evidentiary hearing.
State v. Juan J. Medina; Medina pleaded not guilty to one count of theft. He is alleged to have committed the offense last year when he stole over $1,000 from the cashbox of a Super 8 Motel in Powell. Medina now faces a jury trial.
State v. Alexander Gaisford; Gaisford was sentenced to between 12 and 18 months in a state prison after he pleaded guilty to recklessly starting a fire.
After serving his sentence, Gaisford will be placed on supervised probation for 18 months. Gaisford started a fire in 2019 which destroying an abandoned building in Powell. He used papers to light the structure on fire, the affidavit said.
