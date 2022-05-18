CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State of Wyoming v. Gabriel Vargas; Vargas’ supervised probation was revoked and reinstated as three years unsupervised probation after Vargas admitting to breaking his probation in January and failing to appear at a hearing. Vargas pleaded guilty in 2019 to stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Cody Walmart in April and was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
State of Wyoming v. Amanda K. Shuman; Shuman’s probation was revoked and the original sentence of not less than two years and not more than four years prison reimposed with credit for 33 days served. A petition to revoke Shuman’s probation was submitted in 2021 after she was accused of being arrested for driving with a suspended license on Sept. 7. She pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of controlled substances – her 4th or subsequent offense in 10 years, and possession of marijuana in January. Per her plea agreement, a felony charge for possession of controlled substance marijuana was reduced to a misdemeanor, and a charge for possession of controlled substance meth was dismissed with prejudice. She was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $825 in court fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.