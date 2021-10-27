Alaina Charlotte Gage was born Oct. 18, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Austin and Erica Gage of Lovell.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
She joins siblings Aiden, 6, Aria, 2 and Lydia, 2.
Grandparents are Jackson and Shannon Gage.
Zelda Marhal-Juarez was born Oct. 20, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Katalina Juarez and Brandon Marhal of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Grandparents are Leon Juarez, Jauna Puente, Mark Marhal Jr., and Kimberly Marhal.
Frank Reuben Stroh was born Oct. 22, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Nahrin and Rick Stroh of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
He joins siblings Martin, 5 and Raquelle, 3.
Grandparents are Rick and Klodette Stroh, Youarah Sormi and Shamiran Betbabo.
Bodhi Douglas Steinmetz was born Oct. 22, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Amber and Matt Steinmetz of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Myron and Shannan Peabody, and Doug and Barb Steinmetz.
Kalvyn Showalter was born Oct. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Tyler and Katelyn Showalter of Powell.
She weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces.
She joins siblings Liam, 5, and Chloee, 2.
Grandparents are Brad Trowell and Suzette Jewell, and Mike and Jane Showalter.
