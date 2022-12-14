Dusk is a 2 year old Domestic Shorthair. This sweet girl is blind, she had to have her eyes removed due to a birth defect and they were causing her pain but it doesn’t slow her down, this girl has spunk and gets around great! She gets along great with other cats. Odey is a three and a half year old American Blue Heeler. This sweet boy LOVES peanut butter so kongs with peanut butter as a snack will be a huge hit! It is recommended that he does not live with cats and he can be dog selective. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

