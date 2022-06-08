CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kelsey A. Spencer; Spencer was released on probation after pleading guilty and being given a suspended sentence May 5 of 2-4 years prison with credit for 52 days served on charges of knowingly possessing more than 3 grams of meth. She was released to continue to serve her probation stemming from a prior guilty plea in 2021.
State v. Justin V. Barrington; Barrington pled guilty via Alford plea and received 3 years supervised probation on a suspended 3-5 years prison sentence with credit for one day served for causing or attempting to cause injury to a household member by providing pressure to the throat.
State v. Troy J. Kincheloe; Kincheloe was arraigned and pled not guilty to aggravated assault May 4.
State v. Cameron D. Lamb; Lamb pled not guilty May 19 to two counts of knowingly possessing a controlled substance tetrahydrocannabinol, both misdemeanors, and one count of driving under the influence.
