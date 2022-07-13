CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Daniel J. Callas; Callas pled not guilty in May during an arraignment hearing on charges of property destruction and defacement more than $1,000, DUI, interference with a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. He faces a total of 11.5 years prison and $12,250 in fines. His bond was modified to $10,000 cash or surety.
State v. Dana Sterling Knight; Knight pled not guilty May 18 to charges of aggravated assault and unlawful contact. She faces up to 10.5 years in prison and $10,750 in fees total on the two charges. She is free on an appearance bond.
Zakary Asher Diller; Diller’s bond was modified to $50,000 cash only at an arraignment hearing where he pled not guilty to charges of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and property destruction and defacement. He faces 5.5 years in prison and $1,750 in fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.