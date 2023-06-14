Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Curtis Craig Fortin, 58, warrant, June 6.
Dustin Michael Sanchez, 36, prisoner transport, June 7.
Wesley Alan Hammond, 57, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, June 8.
Jessica June McDonald, 37, warrant, June 11.
Disturbance
Caller on WYO 120 N in Cody reported hearing something hitting the wall and a male voice yelling ‘get away from me,’ but caller is unsure of which trailer the noise is coming from. Deputy provided assistance, 8:55 p.m., June 6.
Traffic
Caller on US 14A in Powell reported a Toyota 4Runner all over the road, 2:26 p.m., June 5.
Deputy assisted CPD on Big Horn Avenue for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, 6:31 p.m., June 6.
Caller on Musser Road in Cody reported approximately 10 cows off the shoulder of the road. Deputy provided assistance, 4:12 p.m., June 7.
Caller on Road 20 in Cody requested patrol in the evenings due to people speeding, 8:45 p.m., June 7.
Caller on County Road 6RT in Cody reported five to eight vehicles were abandoned, 11:40 a.m., June 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 8 in Powell. One vehicle rollover, 1:52 p.m., June 8.
Caller on Stagecoach Trail in Cody reported a Nissan Xterra stuck in a ditch. The caller is worried it might roll over due to the angle. No one in the vehicle. Deputy located owner and vehicle towed, 12:00 a.m., June 9.
Other
Caller on River View Drive reported a male was on the ground due to a medical issue. Deputy provided assistance, 1:40 p.m., June 4.
Caller on Lane 7 1/2 in Powell reported fraud after purchasing hay on Facebook via cash app, 3:08 p.m., June 5.
Caller on Marquette Drive in Cody reported possible child abuse, 2:21 p.m., June 6.
Caller on Lane 7 in Powell said he is worried his grandson and his girlfriend may have left drugs in the RV, 4:37 p.m., June 6.
Caller on Appaloosa Lane in Cody said their neighbor continues to come onto their property. Deputy provided assistance, 11:52 a.m., June 8.
Caller on Lane 8 1/2 E Christy Lane in Powell reported a male yelled at him while he was walking his dog. Deputy provided assistance, 10:02 a.m., June 9.
Caller on US14A in Powell reported a Kubota side by side was taken last night, 7:47 a.m., June 10.
Caller on County Road 2AB in Cody reported a big white dog that runs out on the roadway chasing cars, 4:36 p.m., June 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jacqueline K. Wilcott, 31, warrant, June 6.
Patrick D. Little, 41, warrant, June 6.
Jacob A. Weeks, 33, warrant, June 8.
Santana L. Winkler, 28, DUI of controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, possession of controlled substance - 3 grams or less, June 8.
Bryce A. Perl, 21, aggravated assault and battery, stalking, June 11.
Andrew L. Johnston, 29, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint, June 12.
Stephen R. Parker, 31, warrant, June 12.
Disturbance
Caller on WYO 120 N reported a domestic disturbance. Caller said it sounds like something hitting the wall and there is a male voice yelling ‘get away from me.’ Officer provided assistance, 8:49 p.m., June 6.
Caller on 26th Street reported they can hear a female screaming at what the caller believes is a child. They could hear the yelling in the background. Officer provided assistance, 5:24 p.m., June 7.
Caller on Alger Avenue stated their mom’s boyfriend was fighting with a neighbor. Officer provided assistance, 4:07 p.m., June 9.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a male walking around without a shirt on, and is cussing and yelling in an alley, 11:39 p.m., June 9.
Traffic
Caller on Rumsey Avenue reported an abandoned 2009 Kawasaki Ninja. Officer provided assistance, 9 a.m., June 6.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported four buses parked in front of her building that were blocking her shop. Officer provided assistance, 10:34 a.m., June 7.
Caller on Beck Avenue/15th Street reported a tan Ford Taurus swerving in and out of lanes, 7:24 a.m., June 8.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street stated her vehicle was hit by a grey Toyota, 4:46 p.m., June 8.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a black Ford Taurus with an older couple inside driving 10 mph and causing a traffic hazard as cars are having to drive around them, 10:27 a.m., June 10.
Caller on 17th Street reported their vehicle was missing from a parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 2:37 p.m., June 10.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a blue Toyota Rav4 that has been parked there for the last three days. It appears someone is living in the vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 10:09 p.m., June 11.
Caller on Cougar Avenue reported their vehicle was keyed sometime since Saturday, 6:14 p.m., June 12.
Other
Caller on River View Drive said they need to speak to officer regarding DNA collection for investigation, 9:21 a.m., June 6.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported someone was possibly living in a vehicle in the parking lot. Caller would like them to leave, 2:07 p.m., June 6.
Caller on 12th Street reported a sign that read there was a rattlesnake den on the trail, 2:15 p.m., June 6.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue reported an individual sleeping under a canopy, 7:08 p.m., June 6.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue reported suspicious activity by an older male with black shoes and pink shoe laces, and gray sweatshirt. The man approached the caller’s son stating he knew family members and tried to get the caller to stop the vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 8:54 p.m., June 6.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a female was punched in the throat, 1:45 a.m., June 8.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street reported a male subject camping in a grey tent near a row of trees, 7:56 a.m., June 8.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue reported a house on the southeast corner that had a bunch of trash and looked like a dump, 9:24 a.m., June 8.
Caller on Central Avenue observed juveniles messing with a trailer parked at the above location, and they stole an orange traffic cone. Officer provided assistance, 3:25 p.m., June 8.
Caller on Warren Road reported neighbors operating a business in a residential area, 8:18 a.m., June 9.
Caller on Central Avenue reported their neighbor’s dog was still a problem. It chased him and his dog, 11:31 a.m., June 9.
Caller on Kent Avenue reported a rattle snake. Officer provided assistance, 12:26 p.m., June 9.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street requested a welfare check. He said he has not heard from his fiance in five days, and that it’s odd not hearing from her. Officer provided assistance, 9:59 p.m., June 9.
Caller on Elm Avenue reported an assault after his son came in an hour ago and tried to choke him, 11:18 p.m., June 9.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue stated her ex is threatening to kill her and her mother and beat up her current boyfriend, 6:37 p.m., June 11.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a possible sexual assault. Officer provided assistance, 8:54 p.m., June 11.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a 13 year old male had a verbal argument with his mom, and then took off on foot at 5 p.m. in an unknown location. Officer attempted to locate, 9:00 p.m., June 11.
Caller on C Street reported he argued with his girlfriend, property was damaged, he attempted to restrain her and she left the property, 5:40 a.m., June 12.
Caller on Beartooth Drive stated their neighbor is currently watering on the wrong day. Officer provided assistance, 11:24 a.m., June 12.
Caller on Gulch Street requested a welfare check on a white male in his 50s who was stumbling around. Officer provided assistance, 1:40 p.m., June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.