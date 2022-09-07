GiGi is a 1.5 year old calico Polydactyl Domestic Shorthair. She loves attention, whether it’s through pets, cuddling, or playing. She is very laid back and would do great in most homes. Spike is an 8 year old tan Pitbull Mix. He is bonded with his sister, Bell, who is a 6 year old Pitbull Mix. They love walks and to play. They would need to be in a cat and small animal free home. They would love to have a fenced in yard to play in too. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

