Jordan Basil Harshman was born Jan. 1, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Cliff and Tranyelle Harshman of Powell.
She weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Jordan joins siblings Brailey, 7, Olivia, 5, and Brooke, 10 months.
Grandparents are Carol Harshman and Dennis and Rhonda Coplen.
Quinn McKim was born Jan. 2, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Dominique and Tucker McKim of Manderson.
He weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Quinn joins sibling Josie, 2.
Grandparents are Tom and Cindy Allred, Mary and Rusty Burden and Cannon and Mandy McKim.
Annie Rea Gionet was born Jan. 4, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Molly and TJ Gionet of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Annie joins sibling Tucker, 2.
Grandparents are Scot and Heather Miller, Doug Campbell and Marci Gionet.
Milo Suede Wascom was born Jan. 8, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jenna Lynn and Benjamin Gunner Wascom of Worland.
He weighed 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Milo joins siblings Vienna Smith, 3, and Lennon Smith, 2.
Grandparents are Syrina Dalton and Tricia Freeman.
Isabella Thompson was born Jan. 8, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Rhiannon Thompson of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Isabella joins sibling Aaliyah Riser, 4.
Grandparents Tammy and Dave Thompson and Barbra Bushnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.